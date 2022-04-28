IoD Wales makes Eight New Appointments

Following nominations by its own members, IoD Wales has appointed four new Branch Vice Chairs, and four new Ambassadors within the organisation.

The new Vice Chairs are:

Mid Wales Branch – Mair Barron (Best Practice Coaching Ltd)

South Wales Branch – Siwan Rees (Impact innovation)

South west Branch – Antony Worsley (Pixafusion)

North Wales Branch – John McEwan (Dell Corporation Ltd)

The new Ambassadors are:

John Williams (Aquapak)

Stephen Tomkins (Alun Griffiths Construction)

Geoff Hancock (Dragon Executive Management)

Sadique Maskeen (EY Incentives Ltd)

The Vice Chairs will support the current Chairs and Ambassadors to grow the community of members within their respective regions by connecting, supporting and offering guidance across a number of focus areas. They will also be instrumental in promoting good governance for business through the membership including professional development courses, arranging events with a regional focus, as well as supporting a pan-Wales events programme.

Jo Price, Nations Manager, IoD Wales said:

On behalf of IoD Wales, I would like to welcome each member into their new role. To be nominated by their fellow members is testament to their characters and dedication to our values and aspirations. The Vice Chair roles are new positions we have created to support the regional chairs for a tenure of three years. After that period, we will hold another election which will become a natural succession for the Chair position in the future. Furthermore, current Vice Chairs and Ambassadors will be able to be nominated for another term if they wish. I look forward to seeing them all at our Director of the Year Awards in May and celebrating all of the amazing work being done across Wales, and inspiring the next generation of business leaders.

For further information about please visit www.iod.com/locations/wales