IoD Wales Celebrates Exceptional Leadership at 2025 Director of the Year Awards

The Institute of Directors (IoD) Wales hosted its Director of the Year Awards 2025 at ICC Wales, celebrating the vision, dedication and impact of leaders from across Wales’ public, private and third sectors.

More than 300 directors, CEOs and business leaders came together to recognise outstanding individuals who are shaping the future of the Welsh economy and society. Carole Green of ITV Cymru returned as host for the lunchtime ceremony, held in partnership with Cardiff Business School.

Awards were presented across ten categories, with winners selected by a judging panel chaired by Gareth Jarman, who said:

“It was an incredibly competitive field this year, and every finalist demonstrated exceptional merit. Our winners stood out for their ability to lead with vision, integrity, and impact – qualities that define modern leadership in a rapidly evolving world.”

Guests also heard from Rebecca Evans MS, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, who praised the resilience and innovation of the Welsh business community.

In her keynote address, she said:

“We continue to face global and economic uncertainty which requires us to constantly adapt, evolve, and work together to create and grasp opportunities.”

Guests also heard from Jon Geldart, Director General at the Institute of Directors, who spoke passionately about the IoD’s continued work to support directors across the UK. He reminded attendees that the Institute is itself an SME, working alongside its members to navigate the ever-changing business landscape. Jon also took a moment to acknowledge the 80th anniversary of VE Day, marked just a day before the ceremony, reflecting on the importance of strong, principled leadership both in history and today.

The awards also highlighted a commitment to social impact. NSPCC Cymru was the chosen charity partner for the event, and attendees were moved by a powerful speech from Jess Finnegan, Head of Fundraising at NSPCC Cymru, who bravely shared her own personal story and spoke about the vital work the charity does to support vulnerable children and families across Wales.

2025 Director of the Year Award Winners

1. Skills Development – Sponsored by Portal Training

Winner: Craig Weeks, JCB

Highly Commended: Sameer Rahman, Datamonet Ltd

2. Innovation – Sponsored by Pro Steel Engineering

Winner: Dr David Banner MBE, Wales Interactive

Highly Commended: Daniel Edmunds, Espanaro Ltd

3. Public & Third Sector – Sponsored by Buffoon Media

Winner: Rhian Mannings, 2wish Cymru and 2wish

4. Start-Up – Sponsored by Space2B at The Maltings

Winner: Owain James, Darogan Ltd

5. Small Business (under 50 employees) – Sponsored by Development Bank of Wales

Winner: Daniel Edmunds, Espanaro Ltd

Highly Commended: Gareth I Jones, Town Square Spaces Ltd

Highly Commended: Robert Lewis, Celtic Financial Planning Ltd

6. Non-Executive – Sponsored by PDS

Winner: Sarah Williams-Gardener, Fintech Wales

Highly Commended: Karl Gilmore, DEEP

7. Medium–Large Business (over 50 employees) – Sponsored by Genero Group

Winner: Bernard Ward, Acorn by Synergie

8. Equity, Diversity & Inclusion – Sponsored by Ministry of Defence – Defence Relationship Management

Winner: Lesley Williams, Welsh ICE

Highly Commended: Ruth Partington, Empower Translate (Global) Ltd.

Highly Commended: Sadique Maskeen, Umbrella Faith

9. International – Sponsored by GE Aerospace

Winner: Steven Pearce, Mine Environment Management

Highly Commended: Joanna Morgan, Radnor Preserves

10. Sustainability – Sponsored by Welsh Government

Winner: Robert Lewis, Celtic Financial Planning Ltd

Highly Commended: Jarrad Morris, FleetEV

Chair’s Award for Excellence – Jane Tranter

The Chair’s Award for Excellence in Director and Board Practice was presented to Jane Tranter, television executive and co-founder of Bad Wolf, in recognition of her exceptional leadership, creative innovation, and commitment to developing talent in Wales’ booming screen sector.

Richard Selby MBE, National Chair of IoD Wales, said:

“Jane Tranter is not just a creative visionary – she is a catalyst for transformation. Through her work at Bad Wolf and Screen Alliance Wales, she has created opportunity, built communities, and helped make Wales a global centre for world-class television.”

Her passionate and moving acceptance speech captivated the room, said the IoD. Drawing on decades of leadership, Jane encouraged fellow directors to lead with humility, to accept responsibility over recognition, to nurture their teams as family, and to lead inclusively and transparently. She urged leaders to remain open-minded, resilient, and focused on service not ego.

Professor Tim Edwards, representing headline sponsor Cardiff Business School, reflected on the event’s broader significance, saying:

“We are proud to support this celebration of excellence in Welsh leadership. The achievements recognised today reflect the deep commitment of business leaders across Wales to innovation, equity and sustainability.”

Jo Price, Nations Manager at IoD Wales, added:

“The atmosphere in the room was one of pride and ambition. This year’s winners represent the best of Wales—leaders who are not only succeeding in business but also strengthening our communities, supporting talent, and inspiring change.”

The Institute of Directors (IoD) Wales supports and connects business leaders across the nation through professional development, events, and policy engagement. Its mission is to champion leadership excellence and promote inclusive, sustainable economic growth.