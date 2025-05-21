IoD Launches Global Leadership Programme Featuring Erin Brockovich

The Institute of Directors (IoD) has launched a global leadership programme featuring keynote speaker Erin Brockovich.

The Global Certificate in Company Direction has been created by the IoD in collaboration with the University of St Andrews Business School. It aims to equip directors with the knowledge, skills, and strategic insight to lead effectively.

The programme combines governance expertise, academic excellence, and immersive board simulations.

Environmental activist and consumer advocate Erin Brockovich will deliver an exclusive in-person session at St Andrews.

Professor Mark Brewer, Dean of the University of St Andrews Business School, said:

“This collaboration brings together the academic excellence of St Andrews and the IoD’s unmatched expertise in corporate governance. The Global Certificate in Company Direction is for leaders who want to drive meaningful change and excel in their boardroom roles. By combining real-world case studies, peer learning and cutting-edge research, this programme offers a transformative experience for directors worldwide.”

Jonathan Geldart, Director General of the IoD, said:

“The IoD is an organisation that exists for the public good and is designed to support directors in effectively running businesses in the public interest. Better directors mean better-run businesses; better businesses mean a better economy. And a better economy means a better world.”

The programme is delivered via in-person residential learning with virtual sessions. The residential session will take place at the Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews from October 18–24, 2025, followed by a virtual session from December 2–4, 2025 and the programme cost is £19,500.

The programme has a limited number of available spots. To find out more visit the IOD website here.