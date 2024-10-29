Inyanga Marine Energy Group Launches Crowdfunding Round for Pioneering Tidal Energy Technology

Renewable energy innovator Inyanga Marine Energy Group is launching a crowdfunding round in partnership with Crowdcube.

This round presents an opportunity to invest in Inyanga’s patented tidal energy technology, HydroWing.

In September HydroWing was awarded the largest tidal energy project in the UK in the UK Government’s latest ‘Contracts for Difference’ allocation round. This doubles the size of the HydroWing project at Morlais, North Wales to 20MW, building on the 10MW awarded in the previous ‘Contracts for Difference’ allocation round.

Inyanga said that tidal energy is a “100% predictable renewable energy source and one of the most reliable sources of renewable energy available”, adding that HydroWing aims to unlock the full potential of tidal energy with its patented ‘all in one’ solution.

The company has also recently won the contract to deliver the first tidal energy plant in Southeast Asia.

Richard Parkinson, CEO of Inyanga Marine Energy Group, said:

“We are progressing on our mission to become the world leaders in tidal energy. This crowdfunding round is an opportunity to be part of our exciting journey.”

Ocean energy is predicted to have an estimated global value of 53 billion Euros annually by 2050, according to Ocean Energy Europe.