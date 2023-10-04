Investment Secured for The Mid Wales Growth Deal

An incredible milestone has been reached with investment being secured for the Mid Wales Growth Deal.

In this special Business News Wales Digital Discussion, former First Minister Carwyn Jones is joined by Leader of Powys County Council, Councillor James Gibson-Watt and Leader of Ceredigion County Council, Councillor Bryan Davies, to discuss the fruition of the Mid Wales Growth Deal, what it will mean for both Ceredigion and Powys going forward and what projects can begin to take place, where the deal will make a difference for food, tourism and agricultural infrastructure and the importance of working with private investors.

About the Mid Wales Growth Deal

The Mid Wales Growth Deal set within the broader vision for Growing Mid Wales, is a long-term investment with a combined commitment of £110m from UK and Welsh Government, providing capital funding to support regionally significant economic infrastructure.

It plays a key role in catalysing economic recovery and growth in the Mid Wales economy, with the aim of supporting job creation and increasing productivity and wider societal and environmental ambitions.

In January 2022, the Final Deal Agreement of the Mid Wales Growth Deal was signed by the Welsh Government, UK Government and the region’s local authorities, Ceredigion County Council and Powys County Council.

The signing of the agreement means that the delivery framework of the Growth Deal is now in place to allow programme and project business cases to come forward.