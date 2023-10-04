Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Investment Secured for The Mid Wales Growth Deal

An incredible milestone has been reached with investment being secured for the Mid Wales Growth Deal.

In this special Business News Wales Digital Discussion, former First Minister Carwyn Jones is joined by Leader of Powys County Council, Councillor James Gibson-Watt and Leader of Ceredigion County Council, Councillor Bryan Davies, to discuss the fruition of the Mid Wales Growth Deal, what it will mean for both Ceredigion and Powys going forward and what projects can begin to take place, where the deal will make a difference for food, tourism and agricultural infrastructure and the importance of working with private investors.

About the Mid Wales Growth Deal

The Mid Wales Growth Deal set within the broader vision for Growing Mid Wales, is a long-term investment with a combined commitment of £110m from UK and Welsh Government, providing capital funding to support regionally significant economic infrastructure.

It plays a key role in catalysing economic recovery and growth in the Mid Wales economy, with the aim of supporting job creation and increasing productivity and wider societal and environmental ambitions.

In January 2022, the Final Deal Agreement of the Mid Wales Growth Deal was signed by the Welsh Government, UK Government and the region’s local authorities, Ceredigion County Council and Powys County Council.

The signing of the agreement means that the delivery framework of the Growth Deal is now in place to allow programme and project business cases to come forward.

Growing Mid Wales is a regional partnership and engagement arrangement between the private and public sectors, and with Welsh and UK Government. The initiative seeks to represent the region’s interests and priorities for improvements to our local economy.

Growing Mid Wales wish to draw together local business, academic leaders and national and local government to create a vision for the future growth of Mid-Wales and influence and champion our future expansion

Across the public, third and private sectors in Mid Wales, we acknowledge the need for developing consensus on priorities for our region, and for sharing our vision to progress jobs, growth and the local economy. We need greater impacts and better results from working together across the region with diminishing public resources.

Growing Mid-Wales will provide regional leadership on our vision and will be an effective, ’light touch’ mechanism that will scrutinise, challenge, identify opportunities and shortcomings and so initiate and propose interventions to achieve more and better results for our region.

 

