Big Jump in Third Quarter Industrial Property Take up in Wales

Big Jump in Third Quarter Industrial Property Take up in Wales

The take up of large industrial property in Wales reached 800,000 sq ft in the third quarter of the year, according to the latest report from global property consultancy Knight Frank.

This level of activity for properties over 50,000 sq ft showed a fourfold increase over the take up for Q2 this year, and compares with 1.3 million sq ft for the third quarter last year. The overall take up for the first nine months of 2023 was 300,000 sq ft down on the same period last year.

The Q3 take up comprised six transactions, with three lettings and two sales in South Wales and one sale in North Wales.

Neil Francis, head of Knight Frank’s Logistics & Industrial team in Cardiff, said:

“The largest transaction was the sale of Toyoda Gosei in Gorseinon, Swansea to Jayplas at 255,000 sq ft. “Interestingly, two deals involved companies from the Creative Industries sector with Great Point Media acquiring its building freehold, and Bad Wolf taking additional space in Bridgend. Both highlight the continued growth in this sector and its importance for increasing the profile of South Wales and generating employment within the supply chain.”

He added:

“I predicted in Q2 that we would witness more closures and sadly in the last three months we have seen 10 different occupiers either announce closures or plans to rationalise their property portfolio.”

The Knight Frank report shows that availability in Wales for the quarter stood at 6.5 million sq ft, up by 1.2 million sq ft on Q2 and significantly more than the 4.4 million sq ft recorded this time last year.

Neil Francis said: