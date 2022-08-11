Interview – Emma Corfield-Walters

In this Royal Welsh Virtual Business Show event, NatWest Cymru’s Gemma Casey is in conversation with Emma Corfield-Walters, owner of Book-ish in Crickhowell.

Owning a bookshop was a childhood dream – but along with that come challenges. Rural high streets have faced the Covid-19 pandemic and are now grappling with inflation, a cost-of-living crisis and a recruitment crunch.

Emma discusses the incredible community spirit of a market town, scooping the title of Great British High Street, and how the art of conversation is key to good business.