Interested in the Future Development of Neath Port Talbot?

Earlier this year the council received submissions from members of the public, developers and landowners about potential sites for development, re-development and protection.

These sites are known as ‘candidate sites’ and are now being assessed for possible inclusion in the council’s updated (Replacement) Local Development Plan, known as the RLDP.

This will help the council decide how land is allocated in Neath Port Talbot and help shape future development upto 2036.

Please Note: The submission of a candidate site does not guarantee it will be taken forward into future Local Development Plan policy proposals. It is also not a planning application. But first, as part of the assessment of each candidate site, residents, developers, landowners and others are being asked to give their views on the sites.

This informal public consultation exercise which is vitally important in forming the RLDP (as it takes in your views) begins at noon on the 21st July 2022 and ends at noon on the 22nd September 2022.

During this period you are invited to make your comments on any of the submitted candidate sites. You may wish to put forward your support for a site, offer an objection explaining why – or just make a comment.

Information on the sites can be obtained:

Via an online version of the Candidate Site Register at: neath-porttalbot-consult.objective.co.uk/kse

At Neath or Port Talbot Civic Offices and the Quays at Briton Ferry during normal office hours.

Online at any NPT Council Library.

You can submit your comments directly online via the Consultation Portal at: https://neath-porttalbot-consult.objective.co.uk/kse following the instructions on how to submit a comment.

A paper copy and electronic version of the COMMENT FORM is available upon request from the Planning Policy Section by e-mailing us at [email protected] or ring direct to (01639) 686821.

The council does not respond to comments received during this informal consultation, however, the comments will be considered as part of the overall assessment of candidate sites. Please note that comments made cannot be treated as confidential.