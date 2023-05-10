Inspiring and Supporting Innovation – The Industry Showcase Series

Aligning with Wrexham Glyndwr University’s vision and strategy Campus 2025 to enhance the local region and facilities, the 2022/2023 academic year has seen the implementation of a new industry showcase series hosted by the Enterprise Team at WGU to welcome businesses in the region to connect with academics and innovative research at the university.

Matt Clark, Collaboration Support Manager and part of the Enterprise Team at Wrexham Glyndwr University, spoke to Business News Wales to share the details of The Industry Showcase Series and why businesses will reap the rewards for being in attendance, whether that be developing a new product or looking at a more beneficial way of working by providing support through Knowledge Transfer vouchers.

Businesses, organisations and individuals hoping to incorporate new, innovative technologies in their work are encouraged to keep a close eye on the Enterprise & Innovation at Wrexham Glyndwr University’s LinkedIn Page, , visit the Wrexham Glyndwr University website, or contact the enterprise team through e-mail: [email protected] for information about upcoming events.