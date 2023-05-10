Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Inspiring and Supporting Innovation – The Industry Showcase Series

Aligning with Wrexham Glyndwr University’s vision and strategy Campus 2025 to enhance the local region and facilities, the 2022/2023 academic year has seen the implementation of a new industry showcase series hosted by the Enterprise Team at WGU to welcome businesses in the region to connect with academics and innovative research at the university.

Matt Clark, Collaboration Support Manager and part of the Enterprise Team at Wrexham Glyndwr University, spoke to Business News Wales to share the details of The Industry Showcase Series and why businesses will reap the rewards for being in attendance, whether that be developing a new product or looking at a more beneficial way of working by providing support through Knowledge Transfer vouchers.

Businesses, organisations and individuals hoping to incorporate new, innovative technologies in their work are encouraged to keep a close eye on the Enterprise & Innovation at Wrexham Glyndwr University’s LinkedIn Page, , visit the Wrexham Glyndwr University website, or contact the enterprise team through e-mail: [email protected] for information about upcoming events.

 

From a rich history to a bright future for education in North Wales – Wrexham Glyndwr University gives each student’s learning and future personal attention.

With roots tracing back to 1887 as the Wrexham School of Science and Art, Wrexham Glyndŵr University takes pride in its illustrious history. It became Denbighshire Technical Institute in 1927 and Denbighshire Technical College in 1939. It soon became necessary to merge with two other colleges to become North East Wales Institute of Higher Education (NEWI), which quickly became one of the largest colleges of its kind in Britain with over 9,000 students and an annual budget in 1975 of £5 million. NEWI gained university status in 2008 and Wrexham Glyndŵr University was born.

The Glyndŵr Enterprise Team is dedicated to positively impacting the business community by providing essential tools to gain a competitive edge in a world marked by global competition and unparalleled collaboration. Our mission is to foster an environment of knowledge-sharing and effective partnering. We promise to address the specific needs and challenges of each organization, with a commitment to accessibility, inclusivity, and good business practice. We believe that education should be accessible to all, from start-ups and young graduates embarking on new careers, to business leaders and innovators; we equip individuals with the skills and knowledge to reach their full potential.

At the heart of our enterprise lies innovation and creativity, where new ideas are welcomed, and anything is possible with the will to make it happen.
 

