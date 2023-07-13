Innoflate to Open First Welsh Site at Newport Leisure Park

Inflatable theme park operator Innoflate is to open its fifth venue – and its first in Wales – after securing new premises at Newport Leisure Park in Spytty, South Wales through property consultancy Alder King.

Innoflate offers activities such as inflatable climbing walls, slides and other obstacles together with fitness classes and Nerf War sessions. It began trading in Aberdeen in Scotland in 2018 and has since expanded steadily, opening new parks in Livingston, Cumbernauld and Dundee.

It has now taken occupation of Unit 2, a 19,616 sq ft unit on Newport Leisure Park on a 10 year lease at a headline rent of £215,000 per annum.

Owen Young, partner at Alder King in Cardiff, negotiated the letting on behalf of Monmouthshire County Council.

“The Council purchased the leisure park in 2019 and, whilst subsequent turbulent times saw the loss of Frankie and Benny’s, Energi Trampoline and Pizza Hut, the new entrants of Innoflate and an under-construction Starbucks drive-thru show there is growing confidence on the Park and in the leisure industry in general.”

Darren Margach, Chief Executive of INNOFLATE Group, added: