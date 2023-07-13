£100,000 Investment in Dylan’s Den as Crystal Shop Expands in Wales

Dylan’s Den Crystal Shop, an independent crystal and giftware retail business, is expanding with the opening of a new shop in Aberystwyth.

Part-funded by a £100,000 loan from the Development Bank of Wales, the new shop on Great Darkgate Street is the fourth in the Dylan Jones Group, with the first having opened in Tregaron in 2021. Other high street locations now include Monnow Street, Monmouth and Terrace Road, Aberystwyth. Plans are in progress for a further two Welsh stores for 2023/24.

Established by property professional Dylan Jones, Dylan’s Den now employs 16 staff and is managed by daughter Caitlin Jones as Retail Director. At just 24 years of age and with a background in hospitality and retail, including two years on the shop floor of Dylan’s Den, Caitlin has quickly developed to now take responsibility for the day to day running of the four shops and all staff.

Dylan Jones said:

“With a background in retail property, I understand the challenges faced by local high streets, but also recognise the valuable role that they have in communities. I believe that people still very much enjoy the shopping experience, but as a business you have to be relevant and focussed on providing the right products. It is also important to provide an excellent personal customer experience that you can’t get online, which is largely perfunctory in nature. Caitlin and I believe that the foundation of our business is customer service because a delighted customer is a returning customer.” “Caitlin and I have worked together to quickly grow Dylan’s Den from what started as an idea for a small single independent shop, into a profitable and scalable business, specialising in crystals, jewellery and gifts. The support from the Development Bank has allowed us to complete the fit out of the new Aberystwyth store to a very high quality which mirrors our future ambitions for further growth.”

Caitlin Jones said:

“With over 100 different types of crystals, we have quickly become the go-to high street shop for natural crystals and gemstone jewellery. We also stock locally made candle products and we are an official Neal’s Yard stockist. It’s really exciting to be part of the business and to have the opportunity to help grow it as we expand with more stores on Welsh high streets.”

Donna Williams is a Senior Portfolio Executive with the Development Bank. She said:

“Dylan’s Den is bringing increased footfall to local high streets with a great range of natural products. With Dylan’s support, Caitlin is well-placed to grow their presence at the heart of community life.”

The £500 million Wales Flexible Investment Fund is financed by the Welsh Government and Development Bank of Wales. Loans, mezzanine finance, and equity investments are available for businesses based in Wales from £25,000 to £10 million.