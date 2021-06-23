Initiative Offers Free Interview Clothes to Job Seekers in South Wales

People looking for work are set to benefit from a new service offering free interview clothing to support their journey into employment.

The Working Wardrobe initiative aims to give people the confidence to take their first step towards a new career by donating free interview and workwear attire in hubs across Cardiff, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Caerphilly, and the Vale of Glamorgan.

228,000 workers in Wales were employed in sectors shut down by social distancing measures to restrict the spread of Covid-19, and in December 2020, Wales had the highest rise in unemployment in the UK.

To remove the barrier caused by a lack of suitable, quality interview clothing for people looking for work, Working Wardrobe was created in partnership with housing recruitment agency Moxie People, housing associations Newydd Housing, United Welsh and Cardiff Community Housing Association (CCHA); mental health charity Platfform and design agency Bluegg.

People working with Newydd, United Welsh, CCHA and Platfform will be able to use the service to collect and keep work attire, while also receiving support for other aspects of gaining employment.

To help provide this free service, Working Wardrobe is looking for donations. You can help by offering:

High quality, new or gently used professional workwear

Financial donations that will go towards bespoke items and sizes

Retail equipment such as racks, mirrors, steamers or clothing rails

Rich Thomas, Co-Founder of Moxie People, said:

“We are proud that Working Wardrobe will tackle some of the most pressing social and economic issues in South Wales, as we know that employment has the power to transform lives and our communities, whilst boosting the Welsh economy post COVID. “Working Wardrobe optimises everything that we stand for at Moxie – building people up and giving them the opportunity to secure sustainable employment – which everyone deserves. As when you’re dressed for success… you can take on the world!”

Ryan Hill, Customer Employment Manager at United Welsh said:

“Our Employability team works one-to-one with United Welsh tenants to provide job and training opportunities and employment skills support. The most rewarding part is hearing the good news of someone getting the job they really wanted. “The Working Wardrobe initiative will be a fantastic source of additional support and we’re so pleased to be a part of it. We look forward to working together to help people across South Wales feel confident and ready for job interviews.”

To find out more about Working Wardrobe, including how to donate or access the services, visit moxiepeople.com/working-wardrobe