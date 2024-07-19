Inheritance Tax Receipts raise £2.1 Billion in Three Months

Figures published by HM Revenue and Customs show that inheritance tax receipts hit £2.1 billion from April to June 2024/25 tax year.

This is £83 million higher than the same period in the previous tax year, and continues the upward trajectory over the last two decades. Last full tax year it raised £7.499 billion.

c – a non-advisory broker of tax efficient investments – says that inheritance tax remains firmly at the heart of the political debate given Labour Party’s pledge not to raise most of the other major sources of tax revenue, including Income Tax, National Insurance or VAT. But a recent survey of Wealth Club clients, suggested that this could be an unpopular move. 42% of respondents said that if they could make cuts to any one tax, it would be inheritance tax.

Nicholas Hyett, Investment Manager at Wealth Club said: