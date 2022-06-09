Inflation Piling Pressure on Welsh Businesses to Raise Prices

The highest rates of inflation seen in a generation are having a huge impact on businesses across Wales, which are having to raise their prices in response, according to new research from Grant Thornton UK LLP.

In its latest Business Outlook Tracker* survey, Grant Thornton found that 40% of Welsh mid-market firms have already raised their prices, with a further 50% expecting to need to do so in the future.

More than half (60%) of the businesses who have already, or have plans in place to, increase prices, expect the increase to remain in place for at least 12 months, while 20% anticipate that it will be permanent.

The research also found that rising costs, wage inflation and energy bills has impacted confidence in the Welsh mid-market’s ability to grow its income levels. The latest Tracker recorded a fall in revenue growth optimism of -6 percentage points (pp) compared to February.

These challenges have also led to changes in investment priorities, with investment expectations for several areas monitored by the Tracker falling when compared to earlier in the year. The most significant drops were in employee reward and benefits (-16pp compared to the last Tracker) and growth in international markets (-2pp).

Alistair Wardell, partner at Grant Thornton UK LLP and head of its restructuring team in the South of England and Wales, said: