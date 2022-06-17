Industry Open Day at USW Set to Showcase Amazing Creative Facilities

The University of South Wales (USW) is hosting an industry open day on Tuesday 21 June, showcasing how businesses can access its amazing creative facilities.

Tom Ware, Director of Production and Performance at the University of South Wales, speaks with Business News Wales to discuss the industry open day and specifically what employers can expect by attending.

Taking place at USW’s Cardiff Campus from 11am to 2pm, the open day is a great opportunity to find out about the many ways organisations can work with USW, including business support, use of its industry-standard facilities and working with some of the brightest creative talent in Wales.

The event will also be a chance to meet and network with USW’s industry partners from across South Wales. The tour of the facilities will include:

Theatre and Cinema

Film, TV and Green Screen Studios

Radio and Podcasting Studios

Photography Studios and Infinity Cove

Graduate Start-Up Stiwdio and Freelance Agency

Fabrication Workshop and 3D printers

If you’re interested in attending register here – https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/university-of-south-wales-industry-open-day-cardiff-campus-tickets-347109151817

The event will be taking place at Cardiff Campus: 86-88 Adam Street, Cardiff CF24 2FN