Industry-first Competition Launched to Leapfrog Tech Talent into Permanent Positions

Engineering services and nuclear company AtkinsRéalis has launched an industry-first recruitment campaign which will offer permanent roles to the winners of a hackathon.

The firm is searching for the top tech talent to take part in the weekend-long hackathon, with five permanent roles on offer to the winning team.

Technology like robotics, augmented reality, gaming engines and drones are playing an increasingly essential role in delivering clean energy and sustainable infrastructure, it says. AtkinsRéalis’ digital teams are rapidly expanding to develop and deliver new solutions that incorporate advanced technology, and the firm says the ‘#HackaFuture’ hackathon is a chance to replace the traditional recruitment process with an event designed to showcase creativity and attitudes over qualifications and experience.

This is a first-of-a-kind recruitment event for the sector in the UK and the company says it offers a chance to challenge preconceptions that only those with engineering degrees can succeed in the industry. From gamers and software developers to data scientists, the ‘#HackaFuture’ hackathon is aiming to find new, forward-thinking talent with creative mindsets and the ability to approach problems differently. Participants will use cutting edge technology to create a prototype solution to real-world problems, and there are no specific qualifications or experience required to enter.

Sam Stephens, Head of Digital for AtkinsRéalis’ nuclear business, said:

“Our digital teams work in dynamic and fast-paced environments, and we’re looking for a whole mix of skill sets and backgrounds to develop our technology solutions. We have over 500 patented solutions developed for the UK and clients across our global business, and the winning teams will be at the heart of driving innovation to power a clean energy future.”

The ‘#HackaFuture’ event will take place in Manchester on 8-9 February 2025 as part of the Digital Skills Festival, which AtkinsRéalis has signed on to as headline sponsor. The winners will each be offered a permanent job as Digital & Technology Specialist, based in AtkinsRéalis’ central Manchester offices, with competitive salary and generous starting bonus.

AtkinsRéalis is encouraging anyone interested to enter by the 30 November at careers.atkinsrealis.com/hackafuture. Teams of up to five can enter, with a commitment to match individual applicants with other prospective competitors to help create teams with a balance of strengths and skills.

AtkinsRéalis already has a large number of digital and technology vacancies, along with apprenticeships and a large-scale graduate programme including schemes for Digital & Technology; Data Intelligence; Transportation Technology; and Software. All participants in the event will be considered for live and future opportunities at the organisation, along with access to career mentors.