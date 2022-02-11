Industrial Cadets Sharpen Skills with Giants of Manufacturing

Industrial Cadets are sharpening their skills and career prospects in partnership with Coleg Cambria and leading North Wales companies.

More than 60 ‘Cadets’ from the college’s Deeside site are combining their studies with placements at industry heavyweights including Ardagh, AMRC Cymru, ConvaTec, Magellan Aerospace, Atlas Copco, TATA, Electroimpact, ESD, DRB, Triumph Actuation Systems, UPM Shotton, JCB and Kellogg’s.

The debut cohort joined Cambria in September and are already making great strides towards their gold awards, according to Nick Tyson, Vice Principal for Technology, Engineering and Construction.

“The Industrial Cadet programme has been incredibly popular and is giving the learners an opportunity to gain vital real-life, real-time experience with fantastic organisations in various sectors, from food production to manufacturing, engineering and more,” said Nick. “They are operating in groups of six with different businesses and have access to support and guidance, guest speakers and mentors. “This will all culminate in a presentation based on a project they’re currently working on, and ultimately, if successful, the gold award.”

He added:

“The most important aspect is the work-related side of this because there is demand for apprentices and they will be the perfect fit to fill those roles and go on to secure jobs in the future. “This is the first time Cambria has been involved and we look forward to building on existing partnerships to provide more opportunities like this, which have been successful despite the challenges of the pandemic.”

Led by the educational charity the Engineering Development Trust (EDT), the programme is an industry benchmark for outreach and education, building pathways through academia and employment.

Promoting the development of the next generation of young minds, Industrial Cadets is a kite mark for schools and students seeking valuable and exciting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering Maths) opportunities.

Alice Batts, Industrial Cadets Lead, said:

“Taking part is an excellent CSR (corporate social responsibility) opportunity, supports early talent pipeline, helps to develop staff, and is a fantastic way to nurture local talent and inform them about the STEM career opportunities that are available to them locally.”

Patron HRH The Prince of Wales added:

“It is hugely encouraging that so many young people have become Industrial Cadets. “It’s clear to me that the rapid pace of change in the way our industry is operating is bringing a host of new challenges and opportunities, not only in fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics but also of course in the creative arts.”

For more information, visit www.etrust.org.uk/industrial-cadets

Visit www.cambria.ac.uk for the latest news and information from Coleg Cambria.