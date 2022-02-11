Fund Awards £40,000 to Low-Carbon Pembrokeshire Community Projects

Three local projects have benefited from over £40,000 of funding through the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s Sustainable Development Fund (SDF).

The Fund supports community projects that contribute towards a reduction in carbon and help respond to the climate emergency. Examples could include the installation of solar panels or electric charging facilities on a community building; a bike sharing scheme, or a project that will reduce transport emissions; community projects to minimise waste, such as installing water fountains or recycling schemes; or any other community-based carbon reduction initiatives.

Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre was among those to benefit from the latest round of funding, with a grant to install batteries to complement existing PV solar panels that were installed in September 2020. Battery storage will allow the community group to conserve solar electricity generated during the day for the evenings, when the Centre sees frequent use.

£25,000 was awarded to Pembrokeshire FRAME to support the creation of a plastic-free zero waste store in Pembroke Dock. The store, which will be located on existing FRAME premises, hopes to turn the tide on plastic pollution by adopting a zero waste approach and encouraging the redesign and reuse of materials and products.

The store itself will be will be plastic- and packaging-free and will stock items that assist with living a zero-waste lifestyle, such as dry food, washing detergents bamboo toothbrushes, shampoo and cloth bags.

The third project to receive a Sustainable Development Grant was Ffynnone Community Resilience in North East Pembrokeshire to assist with their Sow It to Grow It project. Aiming to support community activities around food production and wellbeing in the Cilgerran and Blaenfoss areas, the scheme will involve planting and expanding the growing space, and delivering three two-day courses on food production, growing and regenerative horticultural skills. A community wellbeing day is also part of the plan, and it’s hoped that improvements will enable users of the local foodbank to enjoy the garden with volunteers.

If you are seeking funding for a project in Pembrokeshire that contributes towards a reduction in carbon and help respond to the climate emergency, the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s Sustainable Development Fund may be for you.

Information about eligibility, how to apply and the application form can be found at https://www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/about-the-national-park-authority/sustainable-development-fund/.

The next deadline for applications is 12 noon on Friday 25 February 2022.

The Sustainable Development Fund is money allocated from the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and the Welsh Government Sustainable Landscapes Sustainable Places Fund.