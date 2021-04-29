Independent Welsh Accountants Appointed by National Retail Chain

South East Wales’ largest independent accountancy firm, Kilsby Williams, has been appointed to audit national retail chain Poundstretcher, as well as advise on tax matters.

Established in 1981, Poundstretcher is a well-known high-street brand with over 370 stores across the United Kingdom, including 26 in Wales. In its fortieth year, the discount store chain has plans to further extend its presence across the country.

Poundstretcher employs over 6,000 people nationwide across the brand’s chain of outlets and aims to offer great customer service and a quality selection of products, ranging from everyday items to seasonal goods, at competitive prices. With all household items in one handy place, Poundstretcher is a go-to destination for retail essentials.

As a household name, the company sought auditors it could rely on to represent its brand and support its future growth plans. Kilsby Williams’ expert knowledge, technical ability and experience advising businesses in the retail sector led to the independent firm’s appointment.

Specialists in accountancy and taxation, Kilsby Williams provide a variety of audit solutions for businesses including company, internal and specialist audits, reviewing firms’ accounting policies and financial controls, and providing advice to minimise tax leakage.

Ataf Salim, Partner at Kilsby Williams, said:

“We are thrilled to be working with Poundstretcher, using our expertise to support their growth plans. As an experienced, independent firm, we are pleased to be able to offer Poundstretcher a more personal and quality service that suits their needs.”

Aziz Tayub, CEO at Poundstretcher, said:

“We enjoy working closely with Kilsby Williams, who take our account very seriously and endeavour to share their expertise with us. We’ve been lucky enough to open brand new stores during the current pandemic and have relied on Kilsby Williams to support our success. We feel secure with our brand in their capable hands.”

Established in 1991, Kilsby Williams works with clients from across South Wales, the Midlands and London, ranging from sole traders to companies in international quoted groups.