Independent Think Tank Research Shows Trust in Welsh Government High

The public’s trust in the Welsh government is high across a number of areas according to State of the State 2021-22, an annual report on attitudes to government and public services from Deloitte and Reform – the independent think tank.

Assessed across seven categories, trust in the Welsh government was particularly high in around treating employees with respect, taking environmentally responsible decisions, making decisions informed by evidence and generally doing the right thing for society.

State of the State 2021-22 features an Ipsos MORI online survey of 5,792 UK adults, including 714 in Wales, aged 16-75 as well as commentary built on interviews with 50 senior figures in government – both central and devolved – and public services, and business leaders on their experience of working alongside public services.

In addition to the UK view, the survey includes data from the English regions as well as the devolved governments of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

According to the survey, the Welsh public largely expects society to stay much the same as it was before the pandemic, but expects public spending and taxes to rise. Some 63 per cent of the public of Wales believe this to be the case compared to the UK average of 56 per cent.

As the UK continues to recover from the pandemic public spending is at the forefront of many people’s minds. Citizens across all nations agreed that spending on health and social care should be the top priority, but people in Wales see NHS spending as a particular priority with 74 per cent compared to the UK average of 68 per cent.

Social care for older people (35 per cent) and social services for children and vulnerable adults (23 per cent) completed the top three priorities in Wales with foreign aid (two per cent) and universities (0 per cent) seen as low on the agenda.

“Before COVID-19, many assumed everything happened at Westminster, but decisions that matter most to the Welsh communities are made at a country level and the report indicates that those who participated in the survey have a good level of trust in the Welsh government,” says Liz Jones, a partner at Deloitte in Wales. “The pandemic is a key focus of this year’s report and whilst there is growing concern about tax and spending, there is support for higher spending as fears over the economy and investment in essential public services alter the public mood. “The Social Partnership Bill will also give a different dynamic to the relationship between business and government, and will enable even greater collaboration in the future once the proposed legislation enters law, which will further help Wales build back better as we adjust to a ‘new normal’.”

Collectively, the UK public sees tackling climate change and scientific innovation as key to the UK’s future global reputation. When asked what they most want the UK to be known for, the most popular answers were scientific and medical innovation as well as tackling climate change. Some 25 per cent of the public mentioned each of those characteristics.

Skills and employability key to addressing inequalities

Deloitte’s research also examined attitudes towards the UK government’s ‘levelling-up’ agenda to reduce inequalities, including perceptions of factors that help people get ahead in society.

More than two-fifths of UK adults (43 per cent) believe that an individual’s skills and employability are some of the biggest factors in determining whether they are able to get ahead in society.

In addition, three in ten respondents (31 per cent) believe that parents’ social class or background makes a difference. Wealth (28 per cent) and whether someone receives a private or state education (24 per cent) were also regarded as influences on someone’s success in life.

Regional location was only regarded as the fifth most significant factor, mentioned by 21 per cent of respondents.

Liz added: