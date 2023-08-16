Independent London Production Company Announces New Cardiff Base

Brown Bob, the independent production company based in London and founded in 2013 by Jacqueline Hewer and Nicki Gottlieb, has confirmed they are expanding with the opening of its Cardiff base, Brown Bob Cymru.

The indie, whose ethos is “smart entertainment” has carved out a great reputation in delivering high volume, returnable programmes. From fixed-rig factual (Inside the Ambulance for W) to exciting access projects (The Secrets of the London Underground for Yesterday) and to high volume returning crime for BBC.

Hewer and Gottlieb’s ambition for their Welsh base, is to make a significant contribution to the Welsh production sector by working with key broadcasters and talent to contribute to the thriving creative industry in Wales, currently generating £1.7 billion turnover in the nation, a 14% growth over five years, and employing more than 35,000 people.

Brown Bob Cymru will be hitting the ground running with 30 hours of confirmed productions. They will be concentrating on growing their relationships with BBC Wales and S4C and look forward to working with commissioners from all terrestrial channels to help bring Welsh stories alive.

Hewer and Gottlieb said: