22 May 2025

PCaerphilly

Inclusive Crafts Business with Mental Wellbeing Focus Set for Expansion

Bethan Davies, owner of the craft and well-being business Joy House Creations
An entrepreneur running mindfulness craft workshops is expanding into larger premises at Ffos Caerffili after a successful first year at the town’s container market.

Joy House Creations, managed by Bethan Davies, 29, has been a staple of creativity at Ffos Caerffili since it opened its doors in April 2024.

Through guided workshops featuring activities such as pottery painting, knitting, or needle felting, Bethan encourages her guests to slow down, have conversations, and take a break from the busy world.

During its first year in a permanent home at Ffos Caerffili, Bethan has welcomed hundreds of people into Joy House Creations and is now ready to make the move into a larger unit to accommodate her growing list of regular customers.

“Our pottery classes and our paint and sip sessions are the most popular,” Bethan said.

 

“I love working with the community and the buzz of excitement when hosting workshops is fantastic. There’s something for everyone, and I’ve had so much positive feedback from people in Caerphilly since I set up here.”

Joy House Creations was among the group of inaugural businesses at Ffos Caerffili and has built its popularity with regular weekly workshops and special events, often working in collaboration with other traders in the market.

After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Fine Art, Bethan’s love for creativity motivated her to begin hosting spoon carving workshops around Cardiff. She believes that the Covid-19 pandemic sparked a newfound interest in mental health and wellbeing.

“I have always enjoyed the process of slowing down. After Covid, I wanted to pass that on to others. Art is what I love but it’s equally important to encourage conversation and community,” she said.

Joy House Creations opened for business in 2020 initially operating in rented spaces around the capital, but soon Bethan realised that she wanted her own space. Crucially, she wanted to set up in an area where there is a need for greater access to affordable creativity. When an opportunity came to set up in Ffos Caerffili, she jumped at the chance.

Her success in the area has given her the confidence to look ambitiously ahead to expanding the store in the market. Bethan said a more spacious unit will open new opportunities to host larger groups for workshops and act as an affordable space for local creatives to rent.

“I couldn’t think of a better place to set up for the future, which is why I have ambitions to move to a bigger unit in the market,” Bethan said.

 

“Ffos is the perfect spot for Joy House and I want to continue working with the people here.”

Joy House Creations is set to make her move into a larger unit at Ffos Caerffili in June 2025.

 



