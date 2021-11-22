In The Spotlight: Cardiff Business Club

The Cardiff Business Club is the leading organisation of its kind in Wales. Founded in Cardiff in 1912 and with HRH The Prince of Wales as its Patron, the Club holds regular events with speakers of international standing.

On 17 November 2021, Col Needham, founder and CEO of IMDb, the number-one movie website in the world, presented to the Club’s members, reflecting on his pioneering work setting up IMDb the movie database.

Business News Wales chats to Col Needham about his remarkable story, and with Club Secretary Paul Thorburn, about the Club’s rich history and its unique place in the capital’s business community.