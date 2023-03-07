In Conversation With….

Tess Blazey,



Director of Policy and External Relations,

Floventis Energy

Tess has over 20 years’ experience in the fields of stakeholder relations, communications and events. Having delivered major international events on the world stage, she has for the last decade managed integrated consultation, communications, and public affairs programmes for nationally significant renewable energy infrastructure projects. She is passionate about ensuring the long term legacy of offshore floating wind.

What attracted to you the renewable energy industry?

Globally we’re facing a climate crisis and as a nation we have got a brilliant opportunity to use our natural assets to harness home grown, clean green power. Reports suggest that electricity from renewable sources could provide 65% of the world's total electricity supply by 2030. It could decarbonise 90% of the power sector by 2050, massively cutting carbon emissions and helping to mitigate climate change.

Importantly, the growth of this new industry also means jobs and opportunities for young people. In fact, a recent report from ORE Catapult states that the first GW of floating wind power in the Celtic Sea would create as many as 3.000 jobs and almost £700m in supply chain opportunities for Wales and Cornwall in the coming decade alone. And that is what is motivating me – the opportunity to be part of a new industry that will make a really positive difference for our environment and our economy.

Is it a male dominated industry?

Figures from the Offshore Wind Industry Council (OWIC) show that the number of employees working in UK offshore wind at the end of 2021 stood at 31,082 with women representing around 19% of the workforce.

Like all industries, inclusion and diversity is an essential element of developing the next generation of talent. Our future workforce requirements mean that we need to work hard to attract talented and passionate people in to the energy sector. There is going to be huge growth in demand for certain skills as the transition to net zero accelerates.

How can you attract more women in to the industry?

There are a growing number of women coming in to the industry but we need to inform and inspire young girls (and boys) to think about their future career paths. That’s why we are working with partners right across the region to deliver education and outreach to children and young people so that they are aware of the opportunities available.

We’re also looking at programmes that will create upskilling and skills transfer opportunities as part of the drive for critical change in the UK’s energy mix. There’s so much we can do to smooth the path for workers from traditional industries into offshore wind.

What’s your message to women interested in working in the industry?

This is an exciting time for renewable energy and particularly offshore floating wind as wind farms are central to the government’s strategy for reaching net zero carbon emissions in the UK by 2050.

We’re driving change and supporting sustainable economic growth with the delivery of clean, green, home grown power that will drive down carbon emissions and the cost of energy. It’s the future and it’s your chance to make a real difference.