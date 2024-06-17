‘Impressive Growth’ Sees South Wales’ Top Businesses Hit £11bn in Turnover

South Wales’ top 200 privately-owned businesses have gone from strength to strength despite recent economic challenges, increasing overall turnover by 19% to reach £11 billion.

Grant Thornton UK LLP has launched its inaugural South Wales Limited report, which analysed private companies in the region and highlighted its top 200 companies as measured by both annual turnover and EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation).

Alongside the notable revenue growth, Grant Thornton’s analysis found that overall profits also increased. The combined EBITDA of the 200 most profitable privately-owned businesses in South Wales rose by 10% on 2022, totalling £1.2 billion.

Motor retail company Sinclair Motor Holdings Limited ranked number one in the report out of all 200 businesses by turnover. By profit, Wales & West Gas Networks (Holdings) Limited topped the list.

The consumer sector in South Wales contributed the highest proportion of overall revenue compared to any other single sector. It achieved a total turnover of £4.4 billion, which represents a 16% increase on the previous year. Despite difficult trading conditions, the sector’s aggregate profit for the year grew by 9% to £311 million.

The Industrials sector followed as the second largest sector by revenue in 2023, with a 17% increase in turnover from 2022 to just under £2 billion. Wales & West Gas Networks (Holdings) Limited ranked first in this sector, followed by Oil 4 Wales Limited and Premier Forest UK Holdings Limited.

The 200 businesses analysed for the South Wales Limited report employ nearly 50,000 people across the region. Some sectors saw particularly significant increases in their headcount during 2023, including healthcare which saw a 32% increase in employee numbers to 4,850, while real estate and construction grew its labour force by 21% to 3,170.

Jamie Roberts, Cardiff-based Corporate Finance Partner at Grant Thornton UK LLP, said: