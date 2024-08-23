Ignition Expands Reach Across South Wales

Ignition, a leading provider of vehicle and asset finance for UK SMEs, is expanding into South Wales with the appointment of Newport based Dev Alexander as Business Development Manager to its growing team.

His appointment extends Ignition’s offering as the company continues its growth drive across the southwest of England and now into South Wales.

Dev brings over 15 years of experience in relationship management within the banking industry, this includes a role at Development Bank of Wales where he worked exclusively with Welsh businesses and more recently with NatWest, where he excelled in supporting businesses to grow and develop while fostering strong customer relationships. His extensive background includes expertise in trading and agriculture management, working closely with introducers and brokers to secure new business and manage complex lending proposals.

In his new role at Ignition, Dev will focus on supporting businesses across South Wales including Swansea, Caerphilly, the valleys, Chepstow and Monmouth as well as Cardiff. This considerably extends Ignition’s reach from its Truro headquarters and beyond its core southwest region. While his background in banking and specialisation in trading and agriculture will be invaluable, Dev is also eager to build relationships with businesses across South Wales in other key sectors, including hospitality, engineering, and manufacturing.

Dev shared his enthusiasm for the new role:

“After a successful career in the banking industry, it’s exciting to be taking on a new challenge where I can use my many transferable skills to make a real difference to SMEs in the region. On meeting the Ignition team, I immediately felt a synergy with their ethos and clear focus on practical solutions and excellent customer service. My role within Ignition is to understand each client and help provide the most suitable finance for their specific business needs.”

Ignition’s Associate Director, Nicola Hambly, comments:

“We’re delighted to welcome Dev to the team and look forward to the positive impact he will have on the team and for businesses across South Wales. He shares our vision to help SMEs thrive and his appointment will further strengthen our offering.”

Ignition provides support to SMEs by financing a wide range of assets from vehicles and machinery to business equipment and renewable energy projects, either using its own funds or via joint trading relationships with a panel of major finance houses. Assets funded can include anything from coffee machines, HGVs, and manufacturing equipment to solar panel systems or prestige cars.