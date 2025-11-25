Finance and investment wales white logo
25 November 2025
Finance & Investment

IE Hub Celebrates Triple Win at Credit & Collections Technology Awards

Dylan Jones, IE Hub CEO, named as Technology Innovator of the year at the event
IE Hub, the free online platform that helps customers manage their incomings and outgoings, won three awards at this year’s Credit & Collections Technology Awards.

IE Hub was recognised for its market-leading digital solutions, taking home accolades for Best Affordability Assessment Solution and Best Vulnerable Customer Identification & Screening Solution.

In addition, the company’s CEO, Dylan Jones, was named Technology Innovator – Person of the Year at the event.

The Credit & Collections Technology Awards, which took place in Manchester’s Midland Hotel, celebrates excellence and innovation across the UK credit and collections industry. Each year, companies compete for recognition from an independent panel of industry experts.

The Awards assess excellence in solutions for lending, credit and collections innovation, with categories that reflect the growing compliance and best-practice standards the sector must meet – and the critical role that technology plays in supporting them.

The firm said the award wins represent a significant milestone for IE Hub as the company continues to expand its reach and impact across the UK.

Dylan Jones, CEO of IE Hub, said:

“We are honoured to receive these awards, and I’m incredibly proud of what our team has achieved.

 

“Being recognised for our affordability and vulnerable customer solutions – and receiving the Technology Innovator of the Year Award – reinforces the importance of our mission. And I’m particularly proud to have received Technology Innovator – Person of the Year, although

 

“IE Hub’s success is down to the team behind me.

 

“We will continue to push boundaries to ensure people facing financial challenges get the support and tools they deserve.”


