Iconic Welsh Whisky Producer Backs Online Retail Startup of the Year Award

One of Wales’ most iconic brands is backing the award for the best new online retailer at the 2021 Wales Startup Awards.

Penderyn Whisky produces around 3,000 barrels annually and has 16,000 barrels of aged whisky in its warehouse. It has recently expanded its operations from its original base in the Valleys to Llandudno in North Wales and will be opening a city-centre distillery site in Swansea next year

CEO Stephen Davies said that Penderyn are proud to be one of the sponsors of these awards and, as a business, appreciates the challenges that come through selling online:

“Every economy needs new and fresh businesses. Welsh entrepreneurs are essential to the future success of this great nation. Penderyn started as a conversation in a pub about the lack of Welsh entrepreneurs 22 years ago, and the fact that there hadn’t been a distillery in Wales for nearly 100 years, and it’s great to see a real burgeoning of Welsh businesses since then”. “As well as being available across the UK, and in over 42 countries, a growing part of our business is our online store, and we are currently redeveloping it with the latest software. It’s a way of getting your products direct to your customers and in recent years online retail has seen a massive boom, particularly during the pandemic when we saw our online sales double. “We have assisted growing Welsh businesses in a variety of ways. For example we recently did an Instagram promotion with Caws Cenarth cheese and Crwst Cymru Spreads. We have worked with Boss Brewing on a beer finished in Penderyn casks and also stock Welsh products in our distillery shop. We also speak to the other Welsh distillers about gaining a Geographical Indicator for Welsh whiskies”.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, who created the Wales Startup Awards in 2016, said:

“I am absolutely delighted that a great Welsh business like Penderyn Whisky are sponsoring this category and more importantly, will be providing their excellent whisky to all the finalists as part of their contribution to the awards in September. During the pandemic, we have seen a high number of entrepreneurs enter the online shopping space and its great to see so many Welsh businesses becoming successful in this sector. In fact, this category is one of the most competitive at this year’s awards and demonstrates the high quality of new businesses in Wales”.

The five finalists for the 2021 Online Retail category are Bas Ass Mother Runners, Mallows Beauty, Mesoa for Men, Olew, and The Blackened Teeth and the winner will be announced at the 6th wales Startup Awards which will be held at the Depot in Cardiff on September 9th.

For further details, go to www.walesstartupawards.com