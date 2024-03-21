ICC Wales Secures the Royal College of General Practitioners Annual Conference and Exhibition for 2025

ICC Wales will welcome more than 1,900 delegates, 320 exhibitors and 90 speakers when the venue hosts the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) Annual Conference and Exhibition in October 2025.

The RCGP is the professional body for GPs in the UK and its mission is to encourage, foster and maintain the highest possible standards of patient care in general practice in the UK. The Annual Conference is a highlight in the calendar for healthcare professionals who can update their knowledge by accessing the latest learning to support their continuing professional development and practice skills.

It is the first time that this high-profile, two-day meeting has been held in Wales, and RCGP will have exclusive use of ICC Wales enabling them to have full flexibility when developing the programme, extensive branding opportunities and the ability to create a dedicated community environment for delegates to collaborate and network with their peers.

Ben Clacy, Executive Director, Membership Development & Education, RCGP said,

“The RCGP are delighted to be running our prestigious conference at the ICC Wales in 2025. We are excited to be running our event at such a fantastic venue where we are sure our members will have a really worthwhile and enjoyable time.”

Dr Rowena Christmas, RCGP Cymru Wales Chair said,

“There has long been a desire to bring the RCGP Conference to Wales and I am so excited it is going to happen in 2025. The superb facilities at the ICC in Newport will be an ideal setting for the important debates and discussions our members will be having as we all seek to work towards a sustainable general practice for our patients.”

Danielle Bounds, Sales Director, ICC Wales, commented:

“We are thrilled that the Royal College of General Practitioners has selected ICC Wales as the venue for its Annual Conference and Exhibition in 2025, particularly as we will be hosting the Royal College of Nursing Congress in June this year. It will be the first time that these prestigious Colleges will have held their annual events in Wales, and we are looking forward to building upon these partnerships to ensure that these events will be the first of many.”

The RCGP joins the increasing portfolio of medical associations that have selected ICC Wales for their conferences; others include the British Renal Society’s UK Kidney Week, British Society of Interventional Radiology, and British Oncology Pharmacy Association who staged their conferences in 2023. For 2024, ICC Wales is looking forward to welcoming the Society of Cardiothoracic Surgery of Great Britain and Ireland, the Royal College of Nursing, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, and the Association of Coloproctology of Great Britain and Ireland, events which combined will generate £9.25m of economic impact for the Cardiff Capital Region.