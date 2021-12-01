HyNet’s John Egan Talks Decarbonising Industry and The Hydrogen Revolution

HyNet is a consortium making fast progress in realising its vision for carbon capture storage and hydrogen. Its industrial partners in north east Wales and England's north west have already begun the journey – planning decarbonisation solutions at scale and at pace involving some of the biggest emitters in the region. And it could all start as early as 2025.

John Egan of Progressive Energy, one of HyNet’s consortium companies, gives an insight into their plans, explains why industry is raring to get involved, and what it means for Welsh businesses committed to net zero.