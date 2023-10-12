Hydrogen’s Economic Potential for Wales: An Opportunity Too Significant to Overlook

In honour of worldwide recognition of hydrogen technology, HyCymru hosted an event with an international flair in Cardiff Bay this week.

The event, held at the Pierhead Building, was sponsored by Rhun ap Iorwerth MS, Leader of Plaid Cymru and showcased prominent hydrogen initiatives from Wales and celebrated some of our existing global collaborations.

Over 100 attendees concurred that Hydrogen is crucial in aiding the UK’s pursuit of net-zero goals, with the potential to significantly transform the Welsh economy.

The occasion started with a hydrogen tour of Wales with six speakers covering projects and initiatives in every part of Wales, including:

Holyhead Hydrogen Hub – Menter Môn

Hydrogen in North East Wales – Toyota

Offshore Hydrogen, Industry, Ports – Port of Milford Haven

Hydrogen for Transport in the Swansea area – Hyppo

Decarbonising Welsh Industry – Protium

Hydrogen Infrastructure; Heat – Wales & West Utilities

Next, international industry leaders and trade and investment representatives from the US, Germany, Finland and Catalonia took to the stage with a clear mandate to build and establish links with Wales emerging hydrogen sector.

Furthermore, outside the Millennium Centre, there was a Hydrogen Technology Showcase featuring double and single-decker hydrogen buses, hydrogen cars, and a hydrogen power system. Notably, a single-decker bus journeyed from Pembroke Dock to Cardiff Bay especially for the event.

By leading in hydrogen technology, its clear that Wales can create new industries, jobs, and attract investments whilst significantly reducing carbon emissions, helping Wales meet its sustainability and net-zero targets.

It also opens doors for academic and corporate research, placing Wales at the forefront of energy innovation. It can also reduce dependency on imported fossil fuels, ensuring a more self-reliant energy future.

Hydrogen initiatives can also lead to the development of new transport, storage, and distribution infrastructures, modernising the country’s energy landscape.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, Leader of Plaid Cymru, said:

“This event, focusing on the potential of the hydrogen industry was an interesting and important opportunity to learn more about the opportunities we have here in Wales, to be international leaders in the sector.

“I believe that in Wales we have all the skills and natural resources that are needed to lead the way on hydrogen, it’s now about understanding how best to maximise that potential, and build on the exciting schemes we are already developing, such as the Holyhead Hydrogen Hub in my own Ynys Môn constituency. I’m keen to do everything that I can to keep driving that agenda forward, and its encouraging hearing industry experts and representatives from other countries across the world who share the same ambition.

Guto Owen, Co-ordinator of HyCymru, said:

“Hydrogen can help transform Wales’ economy while delivering deep decarbonisation and clean air. We’re showcasing some great projects already happening in Wales and some of the amazing tech which is available today. We’re also delighted to have welcomed such a high calibre of international speakers, so that Wales can work in partnership with best practice to accelerate the hydrogen economy.”

Steve Edwards, Commercial Director at the Port of Milford Haven, said:

“We’re delighted to have supported HyCymru’s Welsh Hydrogen Day celebrations. As the UK’s Largest Energy Port, we recognise the important and transformative role hydrogen will play in decarbonisation. This was an opportunity to celebrate hydrogen projects already established in Wales and discover more about hydrogen’s contribution to energy evolution. Hydrogen along with renewable electricity generation are key pillars of our Haven Energy Cluster plan, the Celtic Freeport energy plan and essential if we are to realise the UK’s Net Zero ambitions.”

Jon Constable, Chief Asset and Engineering Officer of Protium, said:

“Wales is home to Pioneer 1, our first hydrogen production facility, which has just achieved six months of delivering hydrogen to projects across Wales and beyond. In addition to the decarbonisation benefits hydrogen can bring, we believe that it can drive economic transformation and opportunity. Today was a wonderful opportunity to showcase how hydrogen will deliver on Wales’ green future, and how Protium is supporting that transition.”

Matt Hindle, Head of Net Zero and Sustainability, Wales & West Utilities, said:

“Wales & West Utilities are pleased to have supported Wales’ Hydrogen Day. By making use of existing infrastructure and skills, hydrogen could facilitate a just transition in the move to net zero whilst supporting Welsh Government’s vision for a stronger, fairer, greener Wales.

“We provide critical infrastructure, delivering energy to communities from Conwy to Cardiff. We are proud to be developing projects across Wales including Hyline Cymru, which aims to transport homegrown, low-carbon hydrogen to customers in South Wales, whilst protecting communities, jobs and the economy.”