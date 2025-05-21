Hybu Cig Cymru Seeks Industry Input for Future Vision

Red meat levy board Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) – is seeking levy-payers’ views to help shape the industry’s future strategic direction.

An online survey is seeking to capture the views of levy payers and help inform HCC’s new Vision 2030 – an important strategic document that sets the organisation’s priorities in supporting the red meat industry for the next four years.

HCC Chief Executive José Peralta said:

“HCC’s strategic purpose, underpinned by the Red Meat Industry (Wales) Measure 2010, comes from its vision document. As we look towards the culmination of the current vision, we must also plan for the next. I have met with a number of key stakeholder groups in recent weeks to start this important discussion. The survey is the next step to gather industry views on the industry’s challenges and priorities, and what HCC can do to support it.

“Our survey will form part of a wider engagement plan delivered throughout 2025, which will include meetings and HCC attendance at livestock markets and events, the first being NSA Welsh Sheep at Tregoyd Farm, Brecon. We would ask levy payers to come and talk to us at forthcoming events, or fill the online survey to make your views heard. It is vital that stakeholders from across Wales contribute to the process so that HCC is fully informed of the complex challenges within our industry.”