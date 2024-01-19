Husband and Wife Unveil Second Town Centre Business Following Pandemic Boom

The husband-and-wife behind a celebrated greetings card company are making their mark with a new printing business.

Carly and James Brands have opened PersonaliseMe Print Ltd on Abergele Road in Colwyn Bay.

The owners of risqué card and gifts firm LimaLima unveiled a new headquarters less than 100 yards away on Erw Wen Road and now want to help breathe life into the town centre and local economy.

Employing up to 10 people across the two businesses, PersonaliseMe will utilise the space to sell branded workwear, promotional merchandise, customised gifts, and print, serving up seasonal displays and collections throughout the year.

“There is a lot of synergy between PersonaliseMe and LimaLima, though both are separate entities,” said Carly. “We have expanded and as Colwyn Bay is so important to us, having grown up locally, we want to continue supporting the economy here, creating new jobs and helping to create a buzz. “We have had an overwhelming positive response online and here in the community, so we are off to a good start.”

James added:

“Through LimaLima we already have suppliers and networks in place including our business neighbours Powlsons, plus we have invested in new equipment, so we are in a great position to offer a huge selection of customised items to our customers.”

LimaLima hit the news last year following a pandemic boom which saw them achieve a significant rise in turnover and sell more than 550,000 items annually.

Mum-of-three Carly, who has decades of experience in marketing, entertainment, and digital media, is confident PersonaliseMe can have a similar impact.

“We are always thinking big, and while the quantity of products we distribute has increased and turnover has risen, what really makes us tick is the creative side, trying to do something different and appeal to a wide audience,” she said. “We have some exciting ideas and plan to capitalise on the embroidery service we now deliver, with a range of personalised clothing and accessories. “Thanks to everyone who has shown us so much support already, we look forward to being a mainstay here on Abergele Road for many more years to come.”

Visit www.personalisemeprint.co.uk or email [email protected] for more on PersonaliseMe Print.

For more information on Lima Lima, visit the website www.limalima.co.uk or email [email protected].