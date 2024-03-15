Hugh James’ Student Pro Bono Scheme Welcomes Largest Group of Next Generation Lawyers

Top 100 Law Firm, Hugh James, marked the end of their annual Pro Bono Scheme by hosting sixty-seven students from Cardiff University at its headquarters in Cardiff city centre this week.

The student Pro Bono Scheme is designed to introduce the next generation of lawyers to the legal profession and 2024 has seen the largest cohort to date.

Since 2006, Hugh James has been working with Cardiff University, offering over 1000 students the opportunity to take part in the Pro Bono scheme which provides the opportunity to delve into the intricacies of continuing healthcare funding.

During the six-week placement, the students gained real-life, hands-on experience of what it’s like to work at a law firm and how cases are handled. The scheme provides the opportunity to work on dummy files and develop key practitioner skills within the Nursing Care department at Hugh James including client care, drafting and advocacy.

During the closing session, the students teamed up to deliver reflective presentations on what they had learnt on the placement.

One group of students explained that during the scheme staff from Hugh James had instilled energy and passion to members of the group by sharing expertise, guidance and real-life experiences.

Lisa Morgan, Partner, and Head of Nursing Care has been the scheme’s supervising solicitor since it was set up in collaboration with Cardiff University 17 years ago, making Hugh James the longest running pro-bono provider to work with the University.

She said:

“It has been another successful year, our biggest yet. I have been very impressed with the commitment, enthusiasm, and depth of talent shown by the students. They have embraced each task and demonstrated key practitioner skills including analytical, drafting and presentation. This year, we visited the students at the University for the mock hearings and I was particularly impressed with their advocacy skills. It has been fantastic to welcome the students to our office again and it gives me great pride to witness the future generation of lawyers at work. I look forward to following their future careers.”

Hannah Marchant, Director of Employability at the School of Law and Politics at Cardiff University, said: