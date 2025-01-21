Hugh James Strengthens National Construction Practice with Key Appointment

Welsh-headquartered Top 100 law firm Hugh James has bolstered its national construction team with the appointment of Jamie Swan as a Partner specialising in non-contentious construction at the firm’s London office.

Jamie, who brings 12 years of expertise in construction and engineering law, has an impressive track record advising developers, retailers, funds, and institutional investors. Having spent her career in London, Jamie joins from Clarke Wilmott where she made Partner in 2021, after holding senior roles at Browne Jacobson LLP, Forsters LLP, and Addleshaw Goddard LLP.

The new appointment marks a significant step in Hugh James’ growth strategy. By enhancing its multi-disciplinary services for business clients, Jamie’s arrival strengthens the firm’s 10-strong construction team at a time of increasing demand for non-contentious construction advice across the UK.

Divisional Director of Business Services, Ioan Prydderch, commented:

“Jamie is a highly regarded expert in non-contentious construction law, and we’re thrilled to have her on board. Her expertise strengthens our ability to support our clients at every stage of construction projects and positions us perfectly to meet growing demand in London, while maintaining our strong national footprint from Wales.”

Speaking of joining Hugh James Partner Jamie Swan added:

“I’ve admired Hugh James’ sustained growth and its reputation in the construction and infrastructure sectors for years. Joining the firm at this exciting time is a privilege, and I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the Construction, Infrastructure, and Projects team as we expand our non-contentious offering in London.”

The news follows the recent arrivals of Alex Madden, who joined as Head of Planning and Environmental, and Harriet Morgan, a Commercial Property Partner. Alex brings over 20 years of experience advising on planning and environmental matters, enhancing the firm’s capabilities in energy, agriculture, and real estate sectors. Harriet, with over two decades of expertise, specialises in housing association property, development work, and charity law, further strengthening the firm’s services in these areas.