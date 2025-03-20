Hugh James Reappointed to Four-Year Welsh Government Legal Service Framework

Top 100 UK law firm Hugh James has successfully retained its place on the Welsh Government Commercial Delivery (WGCD) Framework.

The Framework is used by the wider public sector in Wales to call off legal advice on a substantial range of specialisms.

Following a highly competitive tender process, the firm has secured appointments across 13 of 14 lots, reinforcing its expertise in areas such as adult and child social services, civil litigation, corporate governance, criminal litigation, education law, employment law, major ICT and commercial contracts, planning and environmental law, property law, construction law and major projects.

Hugh James remains one of a select few firms chosen to advise the Welsh Government directly on complex legal matters, demonstrating its depth of expertise and longstanding commitment to supporting public sector bodies across Wales.

Ioan Prydderch, Head of the Business Division at Hugh James, said:

“We are delighted to have secured our place on the WGCD Framework for another four years. This achievement reflects the expertise and dedication of our lawyers and support teams, as well as our understanding of the challenges faced by the public sector.” “We take great pride in delivering first-class legal services that empower public bodies to navigate complex legal landscapes effectively. The Framework will allow us to continue supporting the Welsh Government and public bodies with legal services of the highest standard. With our expanded appointment, we look forward to strengthening our existing partnerships and supporting new clients in delivering the best outcomes for communities across Wales.”

This announcement follows recent key appointments of partners Alex Madden, who leads the Planning and Environmental team, and Liz Fletcher, who leads on Public Procurement, which have further bolstered the firm’s public sector practice, which advises more than 50 clients across the UK.