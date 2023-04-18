Hugh James Invites Business Professionals to Join Free Advice Sessions with its North Wales Annual Conference

Top 100 Law firm, Hugh James, is delighted to announce its North Wales Annual Conference is taking place at the Quay Hotel in Deganwy on 25th April, and registration is open for the free in-person events alongside the opportunity to sign up for a host of online sessions.

Taking place each year in Spring, the conference is led by specialist teams at Wales’ leading law firm and aims to provide public and private sector organisations and professionals with important legal updates to navigate current and future business challenges.

At the fabulous Quay Hotel in North Wales, events will cover the latest changes in procurement and address all that businesses need to know about managing data. With the stunning views across the water to Conwy Castle providing the perfect backdrop for learning and networking, Partner and Head of Procurement Emily Powell is tackling Getting Comfortable with Procurement Reform followed by a masterclass on How to deal with Data Breaches with Senior Associate in the Employment and HR Services team Elinor Corbett-Jones. The sessions will include an interactive Q&A, so delegates can ask questions and gain access to our legal specialists in a relaxed and informal environment – and early registration is recommended at Getting Comfortable with Procurement & Data (in-person)

Blending in-person with online learning, this year’s conference also brings a series of webinars covering a broad range of topics including HR, finance and commercial contracts. Up first, on 18 April, Partner Rhiannon Dale and Senior Associate Eleanor Bamber are hosting the Employment Law Update webinar, with registration available at: Employment Law Update (online)

On 26 April and 18 May, Hugh James’ specialists will be providing property and construction teams with a forum to learn about and discuss the latest challenges impacting the development landscape. Partner Matthew Stevens in the Construction, Energy and Projects team tackles the topic of Diligence and Tactics for Contractor Insolvency (online). While May brings Commercial Property Management for Housing Associations (online) with Partner in Commercial Property Caroline O’Flaherty and Rebecca Rees, Partner and Head of Property Dispute Resolution.

Head of the Business Division at Hugh James, Ioan Prydderch said:

“We are excited to bring together our team of legal experts for our network in North Wales with the return of our Annual Conference, blending face to face training with online resources. This is a great opportunity for professionals to gain valuable insights into the latest legal matters affecting businesses in Wales while connecting with others in their industry and region.”

For further information and to register your attendance, please visit the website.