Hugh James Advises SA Brain on Sale of Pub Portfolio to Song Capital

Top 100 UK law firm, Hugh James, has advised leading brewery firm, SA Brain & Company, on the sale of a portfolio of 95 pub investments to UK and European investment firm, Song Capital.

Lawyers from the Hugh James Corporate Property team, led by Partner Daniel Morgan, supported its long-standing client on the sale of the freehold and leasehold portfolio. The proceeds of the deal will go towards paying down Brains’ remaining bank debt.

Along with the entire UK hospitality sector, the independent family-led brewery business, which has been operating since 1882, was severely hit financially by COVID-19 and UK lockdown restrictions.

According to the company, the deal provides a foundation for its modern state of the art facility, Dragon Brewery, where it brews its famous beers in the heart of Cardiff.

Commenting on the transaction, Daniel Morgan, a Commercial Property Partner at Hugh James, said today:

This is a significant property deal and another step in securing the future of one of Wales’s most iconic brewers. We’re delighted to have supported Brains in achieving this successful outcome. As hospitality and leisure businesses across the UK look to refinance, refocus and innovate post COVID, it’s a privilege for our legal teams at Hugh James to be able to support the sector at such a crucial time.

Jon Bridge, Chief Executive at S.A. Brain, said today: