Hugh James Advises Brains on Sale of Remaining Stake in Coffee #1 to Caffè Nero

Top 100 UK law firm, Hugh James, has advised long-standing client, brewer and hospitality company SA Brain & Co, on the agreed sale of its remaining stake in coffee shop chain Coffee #1 to Caffè Nero.

Brains first acquired Coffee #1 in 2011 and, since then, the business has expanded to more than 100 stores across Wales and England. In 2019, Brains sold a 70% stake in the business to Caffè Nero. The Nero group, which runs more than 1,000 coffee houses in 11 countries, has now agreed to acquire Brain’s remaining 30% position as part of its growth strategy.

A Hugh James team, led by Partner and Head of Corporate/Commercial, Gerallt Jones, supported Brains throughout the transaction.

Commenting on the transaction, Gerallt Jones said today:

“We’re pleased to continue to support our long-standing client Brains, this time with the agreed sale of its remaining position at Coffee #1. Over the years, the team at Brains has helped to build and nurture this hugely successful coffee brand. We hope the retail operation continues to go from strength to strength under the full ownership of Caffè Nero.”

SA Brain & Co Chief Executive Jon Bridge said:

“Gerallt and his team at Hugh James have provided us, once again, with high quality, pragmatic legal advice. I look forward to them supporting us in the years ahead as we build our Brewery business.”

Hugh James has vast experience in the hospitality and leisure sector. The firm advises a number of high-profile clients including Celtic Manor Resort, Welsh Rugby Union, Braces Bakery and FEI Foods.

Linklaters advised Caffè Nero on the transaction.