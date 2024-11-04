HR Dept Wins Welsh Business of the Year

A businesswoman whose clients include Wrexham Football Club is celebrating after scooping a prestigious national award.

Niamh Kelly, who owns The HR Dept Chester, Wrexham and Mid Wales, collected an award at the National Women in Business 2024 awards held in London after being named ‘Business Woman of the Year’ in the Wales business category.

Niamh said:

“I am delighted to have had my name called to the stage to receive this highly-rated national business award. “The team and I always strive to ensure all our clients receive the very best employment advice and timely support and is a just reward for everyone at The HR Dept Wrexham, Chester and Mid Wales.”

The National Women in Business Awards are designed to shine a bright light on many of the UK’s extraordinary and inspirational business women who deserve to be recognised, rewarded and promoted for their achievements.

Niamh established The HR Dept Wrexham & Chester and The HR Dept Mid Wales six years ago following the success of their sister company The HR Dept Shropshire. Together with a team of HR specialists, they provide HR advice and guidance to small and medium enterprises across the region.