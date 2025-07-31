How CCR Helped Us Transform Tower Colliery

When we first set out to find a new Zip World site in South Wales, we weren’t expecting to stumble across Tower Colliery. I’d always thought the landscapes of Eryri were hard to match, but driving past Hirwaun that day, I realised I’d underestimated just how dramatic and iconic the scenery in the south could be.

We were actually en route to view another potential site further west, but the Tower site immediately stood out. Not just for its location, but for its story. A post-industrial landmark with deep community ties and a rich heritage. It felt like exactly the kind of place we could help to regenerate, while creating something exciting and meaningful for local people. That’s what drives us at Zip World – offering world-class experiences in iconic places, but doing so in a way that leaves a lasting positive impact on the communities we work in.

Our journey with Tower Colliery would not have taken off at the pace it did without the support of Cardiff Capital Region. The £4.4 million loan we received from CCR in 2020 didn’t just help – it accelerated everything. It gave us the confidence and the backing to build more attractions, more quickly. It allowed us to invest in the infrastructure, retain key original buildings, and preserve the legacy of the site, including the iconic bath houses. That was a costlier route to take, but for us it was non-negotiable. The historical importance of Tower Colliery meant we had a responsibility to respect its past as we worked to shape its future.

Working with Rhondda Cynon Taf Council also played a big part. I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again: they are the most proactive council we’ve dealt with anywhere in the UK. From the council leader Andrew Morgan down to his officers, their support has been consistent, practical, and rooted in a genuine belief in the potential of the project. They’ve been ambassadors for what we’re trying to do. And as a result, everything moved more smoothly – and more quickly – than we’d experienced elsewhere.

Today, we’ve got around 75 to 80 people working at Zip World Tower Colliery. But we see that as just the beginning. We’re already talking to the council about the next phase of development – including bringing in new attractions and creating accommodation so that visitors stay longer and spend more locally. At the moment, a lot of our guests are day-trippers. That’s great for footfall, but the real opportunity lies in encouraging overnight stays that support local restaurants, shops and services.

We’ve also got our eye on year-round, all-weather experiences. Anyone who knows the Cynon Valley knows that the rain can roll in fairly often, so we want to adapt and invest in attractions that work in all conditions. We’ve got plans for the old bath houses that we think could be something really special. The goal is to create a true destination – one that draws visitors not just from Cardiff and the Valleys, but from across the M5 corridor and beyond.

What matters to me most, though, is what this means for local people. I want young people growing up in this area to feel like they don’t have to leave to build a life. That they can find a decent job close to home, earn a good wage, buy a house, start a family. If Zip World and Tower Colliery can play even a small part in making that possible, then we’ll be doing our job.

That’s why we’re investing in apprenticeships, offering roles across everything from front-of-house to mechanical maintenance and IT. We want to show that there’s a wide range of opportunities available, whether you’re just starting out or looking to build a career. Our team is the backbone of our business – without them, none of this works.

Becoming a B Corp last year has only strengthened our commitment to doing things the right way. That includes reducing our environmental impact – something we’re actively addressing now by moving away from diesel generators and bringing power onto the site properly. It’s overdue, and it’ll be an important step in ensuring that our operations match the values we say we stand for.

Looking back, the combination of CCR’s strategic support and the local authority’s enthusiasm created the conditions for us to hit the ground running. But it’s the long-term vision that excites me most – the idea that this site, once home to generations of coal miners, can now support a new generation of workers in a completely different kind of industry. One rooted not in the past, but in possibility.

Sean Taylor talks about this and more in the Cardiff Capital Region podcast episode Place-Making and Regeneration. Listen to the podcast here.