How Cardiff City FC Foundation Is Developing the Next Generation of Sports Business Leaders

Building on a long-standing relationship with the University of South Wales (USW), Cardiff City FC Community Foundation's new Sports Business Management (Hons) degree is reinforcing its commitment to developing the next generation of business leaders in sport.

The degree programme aims to equip students with qualifications and industry experience to help them build successful careers in football, while developing game changing life skills that will set them up for success and serve them throughout their professional journeys.

This partnership is designed to provide unique educational and career opportunities in the corporate side of the football industry, empowering passionate students with real-world experiences and enhancing their future career prospects.

The course offers students four to eight hours of placement experience per week during their first year, expanding to seven to 14 hours in the second and third years. Students benefit from residential study visits to USW, alongside mentorship from Community Foundation staff, ensuring a comprehensive and practical learning environment.

The programme provides students with unique insights into the corporate side of the football industry, combining academic learning with real-world experience. Through partnerships with EFL in the Community, students gain access to invaluable placement opportunities that give them a behind-the-scenes look at football's business operations.

From marketing and finance to event management and governance, students develop a broad spectrum of skills and business specialisms that extend beyond match day.

Through mentorship at the Community Foundation, students gain hands-on experience through project delivery as well as in-house leadership roles. Learners are offered placements in schools and youth outreach programmes hosted by the Foundation, where students develop key skills like leadership, communication, problem-solving, and teamwork.

At the same time, these placements enhance the educational experience of the Foundation's beneficiaries, generating a steady rhythm of social impact across multiple areas of the organisation.

With specialised placements tailored to each student, the programme gives corporate partners the opportunity to share their expertise and resources, allowing local businesses to actively support the professional development of students.

Businesses can participate through volunteering, workshops, and student shadowing opportunities. In return, these partners benefit from increased employee engagement while helping to shape the next generation of sports management professionals.

A key feature of this degree programme is the exclusive access it offers to Cardiff City Football Club’s business operations, demonstrating its commitment to social responsibility, helping the Foundation achieve a social value impact value of £17.9 million.

Students benefit from guest speakers, hot-desking with key partners and sponsors, and gain valuable insights into the business side of sports management.

With the support of local businesses, Cardiff City FC Community Foundation is helping to shape the future of the football industry and the career prospects of sports enthusiasts in the community for years to come.

For more information on how businesses can support and contribute to future impact, please visit Cardiff City FC Community Foundation: Support us