How Can Wales Become a Hub for Digital Transformation?

In this Business Insights Digital Discussion with Box UK, two leading experts discuss the rapid development of digital services in businesses throughout Wales, the benefits and challenges of these businesses adopting new digital approaches, and the potential for Wales to become a leader in this area.

Benno Wasserstein, Managing Director of Software Development and Digital Consultancy Box UK, is joined by Tom Crick, Professor of Digital & Policy at Swansea University; and Sally Meecham, CEO of the Centre for Digital and Public Services Wales.

In this discussion, we delve into why the demand for digital services in Wales has increased so rapidly in context to the global pandemic, examples of businesses that have already embraced digital services, what initiatives and support schemes are available to help Welsh businesses adopt new digital services into their infrastructure, and the potential opportunities for employee career progression that a digital transformation can bring.

You can watch the full discussion below: