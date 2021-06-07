How an Award-Winning Cleaning Company is Providing a Safe, and Secure Working Environment for Top 100 Law Firm, Hugh James

A&R Cleaning Services, the award-winning soft services provider is guiding businesses to a new way of working.

After recently celebrating its eleventh anniversary, the Bridgend based firm has been helping companies across Wales and the South West of England to safely welcome back staff to their respective places of work.

There has been no better example of this than with one of the top 100 UK law firms, Hugh James.

With more than 60 years’ experience and over 550 staff members, the firm has taken up residency in the desirable location of Two Central Square, Cardiff.

After moving within the Welsh Capital from Hodge House to its new offices in 2018, Hugh James needed a cleaning company that could provide a reliable, expert service allowing that first-class impression to shine throughout.

And that’s where Rayner and the team at A&R came in!

Deb James, Head of Facilities at Hugh James commented:

‘’Following A&R Cleaning Services’ successful tender they took over our cleaning contract when we relocated to our Head Office at Two Central Square. Throughout the rigorous tender process, Rayner’s passion and commitment really shone through and that continues to be the case today. The company and its team provide a dedicated, professional, high quality and reliable cleaning service.’’

A&R has been using their industry leading bio-misting technology to provide additional infection and viral control throughout the pandemic, helping to protect Hugh James’ staff.

Rayner Davies, MD and Co-founder of A&R Services added:

‘’The pandemic has changed the way that way businesses think about cleaning. We have found that more and more of our clients are using bio-misting to really put all stakeholders at ease, and safe in the knowledge they are starting the working day in a secure environment. We are extremely proud to be working with Hugh James to ensure that its impeccably high standards are continuously met across the board, and its reputation remains spotless.”

Along with bio-misting the pandemic has brought about other changes to the way offices are cleaned, which includes having a visible, onsite cleaner throughout the day to ensure that those COVID hotspots are cleaned on a regular basis.

It is these best practices that are really helping to reassure the UK economy that it is safe to return to the workplace.

