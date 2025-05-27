Housing Developer Launches Mission Green Fund in Prestatyn

Environmental and wellbeing projects in the Prestatyn area are invited to apply for a share of £5,000.

Castle Green Homes has launched Mission Green Prestatyn, a voluntary scheme linked to its new homes at Sŵn y Môr, taking shape on a 3.6 acre site on Gronant Road.

The homebuilder is offering to share £5,000 among the local community to projects with an emphasis on sustainability, the environment, health and wellbeing.

Sales director Sian Pitt explained:

“We want to be green by name and in nature and we’re on a mission to change the way people live. Along with building energy efficient new homes and providing green open spaces for people to enjoy, we want to give back to the community and support the good work already being done locally to enhance the environment and look after residents’ wellbeing. With that in mind we’ve launched Mission Green – with a chance for charities, schools, not-for-profit organisations and individuals to apply for a share of £5,000.” “In other areas we’ve helped keep older people warm in the winter, provided funding towards setting up a community garden, supported schools in improving their outdoor space, funded wellbeing breakfasts for an autism charity, provided equipment for litter picks and contributed towards the cost of running a project that tackles food poverty while reducing the amount of food that goes to landfill.”

Mission Green Prestatyn is a voluntary scheme. It’s in addition to the community investment Castle Green will make under a Section 106 agreement signed during the planning process.

Under Mission Green, Castle Green wants to help a variety of projects and so will make a series of grants rather than allocating the full fund to one cause.

Applications forms are available via https://www.castlegreenhomes.uk/mission-green-community-fund-prestatyn/ and should be completed online.

The closing date for applications is midnight on July 8, 2025.