Housing Association Announces Endometriosis Friendly Employer Status

St Asaph based housing association ClwydAlyn has become an Endometriosis Friendly Employer (EFE), in a move which aims to support colleagues who may be struggling with endometriosis or other menstrual health conditions.

The Denbighshire-based housing association, which has around 650 employees, has recognised the need to support colleagues who are experiencing endometriosis (endo). The scheme was adopted following a suggestion by long-term employee Kayleigh Smith, who was keen to advocate for herself and others within the organisation experiencing the condition.

Endometriosis is a long-term, chronic pain condition affecting 1 in 10 women. With an average time to diagnosis of eight years, many people with endometriosis suffer with the symptoms for years before accessing appropriate healthcare. Symptoms can include pelvic pain, painful periods, pain when going to the toilet, fatigue, difficulty conceiving and more.

Kayleigh said:

“Many people have not heard of endometriosis and don’t realise the serious effects it can have on everyday life. I am delighted that ClwydAlyn has taken the crucial step in signing up as an Endometriosis Friendly Employer.”

Kayleigh, who herself spent many years as an undiagnosed endometriosis sufferer, was supported by her manager Nigel Blackwell, when endo symptoms were impacting her ability to work.

Nigel said:

“I knew a lot of the symptoms of endo due to my wife suffering from the condition since her teenage years. I recognised that Kayleigh was struggling with some of the same symptoms and from there Kayleigh was able to access the right medical support, and get a diagnosis.”

The Endometriosis Friendly Employer scheme works towards improving support for those with this chronic, long-term condition. The focus is on addressing endometriosis, whilst encouraging support and dialogue around all menstrual health conditions. Participation in the scheme helps organisations to create a workplace where staff are comfortable talking about the condition and encourages practical adjustments that can benefit people with endometriosis.

At ClwydAlyn, Kayleigh and Nigel have taken on the role of Endometriosis Champions. This involves providing colleagues with guidance in relation to endo, and being a point of contact for information, signposting, and support.

Kayleigh said:

“It can be hard trying to manage endo symptoms while still doing my best at work, but having a supportive team really makes a difference. “It’s important to raise awareness and break the stigma around conditions like endometriosis. A lot of people suffer in silence because they feel embarrassed or think no one will understand. This scheme helps create workplaces where people feel safe to speak up and get the support they need. It’s about making small adjustments so that people can keep doing their jobs and living their lives, even on the tough days.”

ClwydAlyn’s Executive Director of People, Culture and Communications, Sian Williams said: