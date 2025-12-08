Housebuilder Donates £3,000 to Virginia Park Youth Centre in Caerphilly

A housebuilder has donated £3,000 to Virginia Park Youth Centre in Caerphilly.

Persimmon Homes East Wales presented the cheque to youth centre workers alongside local ward members Cllr James Pritchard – Leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council – and Cllr Anne Broughton-Pettit, as part of its Community Champions scheme.

This funding commitment will deliver substantial and holistic benefits to disadvantaged young people across the Caerphilly South area. A primary focus will be inclusivity, ensuring essential support for the LGBTQ community and implementing specialised programmes to assist young people with additional needs, bridging existing resource gaps through tailored provision.

The funding will also significantly enhance the centre’s community garden, transforming it into a therapeutic space for learning and engagement. It will enable the organisation to provide resources such as educational materials and basic necessities to support the overall wellbeing and development of young people.

Persimmon recently secured permission to bring 174 new homes to the brownfield site at Virginia Park. Work is set to begin early next year, with the first homes expected to be completed and available by the end of 2026.

Persimmon Homes East Wales’ managing director, Lee Hawker, said:

“As a responsible local developer, Persimmon is committed to playing its part in supporting local institutions that do so much good in the communities where we build. “We were delighted to lend a helping hand to Virginia Park Youth Centre, especially as we will soon be building just around the corner as we regenerate this well-placed site in Caerphilly. “We were very pleased to mark this donation alongside local councillors, as a demonstration of how Persimmon is delivering for communities in addition to providing much-needed, high-quality new homes.”

Nikki Taylor, from Virginia Park Youth Centre, said:

“This support from Persimmon will make a real and lasting difference to the lives of young people in our community. “It will help us to expand our inclusive programmes – particularly for LGBTQ young people and those with additional needs – and to further develop our community garden as a safe, therapeutic space where young people can learn, grow and feel supported. “At a time when many families and young people are under pressure, being able to offer additional educational resources and basic essentials is invaluable, and we are extremely grateful for this contribution.”

Cllr James Pritchard, said:

“The council and local community wants to ensure developers are proactive in offering financial support to good causes. “The Virginia Park Youth Centre is a brilliant resource, full to the brim with hard-working staff who do a wonderful job for young people across the town and further afield. Supporting the Virginia Park Youth Centre is to be welcomed”

Cllr Anne Broughton-Pettit added:

“Virginia Park Youth Centre is at the heart of this community, offering a welcoming and inclusive environment for young people from all walks of life. “Persimmon’s donation will help the centre to build on the fantastic work it already does, strengthening support for some of our most vulnerable young residents and enhancing facilities that the whole community can be proud of.”

As an accredited five-star developer, Persimmon donates £48,000 to good causes and valued community organisations across Wales each year through its Community Champions scheme. Those interested in applying can do so at www.persimmonhomes.com/community-champions