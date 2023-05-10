Housebuilder Completes Purchase of Land in Merthyr to Deliver 121 New Homes

Local housebuilder, Persimmon Homes, has completed the purchase of land to unlock a significant housing development in Twynyrodyn, Merthyr Tydfil.

The site off Elm Tree Grove has full detailed planning permission for 121 quality new homes, and will include a mix of homes from one to five-bed properties.

The land purchase will now see a substantial work programme undertaken on site with the scheme also set to deliver a new access road and junction.

Commenting on the purchase, Managing Director for Persimmon Homes East Wales, Lee Woodfine said:

“This is a hugely exciting development that will deliver much-needed homes for local people in Merthyr, especially young families and first-time buyers, who otherwise might struggle to get onto the housing ladder. “The proposed site opens up a new market for Persimmon in South Wales, and clearance works are already underway on-site with the aim to deliver a number of plots and first completions next year. “Our scheme will deliver significant community benefit locally in Merthyr including new jobs, road and active travel infrastructure, sustainable drainage and open green space. “Persimmon is very proud of our roots in the South Wales Valleys, and we are committed to building the best value homes in sustainable and inclusive communities such as Twynyrodyn, which will contribute to the area’s economic regeneration. “With planning secured, I would like to thank my team, Merthyr Council and everyone who has played a part in this process for their hard work in finalising this acquisition, which allows us to press on with this exciting new development.”

The proposals for the development include a significant area of open green space in the northern part of the site which will include climbing boulders, balancing logs and grassed mounds.

In the southern part of the site, there will be a large multi-functional area of open green space, which will form part of a sustainable drainage scheme for the development.

An active travel route will also be installed along the main highway in the western part of the site for pedestrians and cyclists, linking to the playground and Penheolferthyr to the north, and the open spaces and existing trails to the south.

As part of the development, Persimmon will also partner with local housing association, Merthyr Valleys Homes, who will receive 12 properties at the Twynyrodyn site as part of the housebuilder’s contribution to the local community.