Second Round of Public Consultation Events for Hirfynydd Renewable Energy Park

EDF Renewables UK is holding its second round of public consultation on the proposed Hirfynydd Renewable Energy Park, a hybrid project in South Wales which would include up to seven turbines, a solar array and battery storage.

Local residents will have the chance to find out more and comment on plans with information days being held on Friday 12th May at Seven Sisters Community Hall (3pm – 7pm) and Saturday 13th May at Crynant Community Centre (10am – 2pm).

The first round of consultation took place last autumn, and since then the team have reflected on the feedback received and carried out more surveys and assessments on site to refine plans.

Simon Morgan, Principal Development Manager at EDF Renewables said:

“Climate change is the greatest challenge that we have ever faced and it’s happening now. We need projects like Hirfynydd to decarbonise our future. We want to develop this project sensitively, in consultation with the local community, to minimise impacts and maximise benefits. “We are excited about what this project could deliver, not only in terms of renewable energy but also the supply chain and employment opportunities as well as the potential £270,000 annual community fund. “The feedback we received from the first consultation was valuable and I would urge people to continue to share their views, insights and local knowledge. We will continue to refine our plans as we move towards submitting our planning application.”

These information days are the second round of informal consultation events with formal consultation planned for later this year.

No booking is required to attend these events. Information and the opportunity to provide feedback will also be available online at www.edf-re.uk/our-sites/hirfynydd for those unable to attend in person.