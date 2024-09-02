Hotel Wrexham Teams Up with Wrexham Rugby Club

The owners of Hotel Wrexham (formerly Holt Lodge Hotel) have announced a new partnership with local rugby club Wrexham Rugby Club.

Along with exciting plans to hold fundraising events for the Club, Hotel Wrexham has already provided new signage at the Club’s ground on Bryn Estyn Road and new goal protectors for the goal posts. Arrangements are underway to fundraise for a digital scoreboard, amongst other improvements to the main pitch, too.

Over 300 local people of all ages play in a range of teams for Wrexham Rugby Club, which will celebrate its centenary next year.

Commenting on the new partnership with Hotel Wrexham, Club Chairman Nick Partington said:

“Hotel Wrexham has been absolutely fantastic in providing support to us and helping us build relationships with other local organisations too. We are very proud of our local rugby community and we are delighted that we can continue to include teams in every age group, from the under-7s up to our two senior men’s teams, our ladies team and our inclusive team, the Wrexham Rhinos.”

Steven Hesketh, one of the owners of Hotel Wrexham, said: